On her Off Her Chops podcast with fellow IIconics partner Billie Kay (as transcribed by Sportskeeda), former WWE star Peyton Royce discussed a meeting she had with Vince McMahon after WWE split up the IIconics in September of 2020. Royce described the meeting as “disastrous” and believes it may have ultimately led to her losing her job with WWE.

“I had in my head what I wanted to say but he brushed it off very quickly and I went ‘crap,'” Royce revealed. “I had an idea that I wanted to present, and he wanted to discuss other ideas. But I didn’t have other ideas. This is what I wanted to talk about and put my time and effort into.

“Vince says ‘what do you do for fun?’ Me being me, the introvert and the homebody that I am, I had to let him know that I like to sit on the couch with my dogs and watch TV.”

Royce revealed that her answer was met with a silent stare. She then apologized for being “boring” and hime on her off days.

“[Vince] just stared at me, and in my head I’m just like, ‘make something up’ and I couldn’t make anything up. Nothing was coming out. I’m not a liar. I feel like he could have seen right through that. I basically said to him ‘I’m sorry, I’m boring and I just like to be home on my off days’. I didn’t contribute much during that unfortunately and that’s probably why I lost the job.”

Both Royce and Kay were released from WWE in April of 2021. In an appearance on Busted Open Radio last month, the duo announced their plans to continue to wrestle together as a tag team, while expressing interest in both AEW and Impact Wrestling. Royce attended AEW’s Double or Nothing event, supporting her husband Shawn Spears. Earlier this week Royce and Kay filed to trademark “The IInspiration”, a potential new name for the tag team.