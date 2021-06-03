The WWE roster was told that Wednesday’s talent releases were made due to budget cuts.

As noted earlier, WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis texted the entire RAW and SmackDown roster on Wednesday night to inform them of the WWE releases made earlier in the day – Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, and Ruby Riott.

In an update, PWInsider has obtained the full text message that Laurinaitis sent to the remaining RAW and SmackDown Superstars last night. The full text message reads like this:

“Due to Budget cuts the following talent were released today. Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and Aleister Black. – John Laurinaitis”

It was previously noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that this may have been the first time the rest of the roster received a text message about other wrestlers being released.

