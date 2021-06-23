AEW’s Vickie Guerrero joined the It’s Our House podcast to talk about her newest client and recent AEW signing Andrade El Idolo. Guerrero was asked when she knew Andrade was joining AEW and she explained that she learned of his arrival only hours before Andrade’s debut on Dynamite.

“I knew the day of that I was going to be working with him,” Guerrero revealed. “Tony Kahn makes all the decisions in All Elite Wrestling. He said ‘hey I have someone for you to come meet.’ When I went to the trailer and saw him (Andrade) I was just ecstatic. I’ve never met him personally so to be able to, you know, sit down and talk to him, he’s such a polite gentleman and so humble, and I think that we’re just going to have some great times at All Elite Wrestling.

“I think he was really underutilized in WWE. That’s just my personal opinion and I think that there’s just a lot of talent in one show, and you know that’s just the basic recipe that a lot of promotions face. But I think he’s just gonna have a really great time at AEW. Number one, because he’s working with me, and number two is, there’s just a lot of great wrestlers here in AEW that he’s going to be able to have these incredible matches with.”

Guerrero is of course the widow of wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero, who passed away tragically in 2005. Guerrero talked about working with Eddie and how his work inspired her to evolve her character after she became an onscreen performer for WWE in the mid 2000’s.

“I always say it was chaos and never a dull moment,” Guerrero said of working with her husband. “Performing with Eddie was very comforting to me because he was always taking care of me in the ring and whether it’s backstage or whatever we had to do with Rey and Dominic, I wasn’t scared at all because I had Eddie by my side. Then when Eddie passed and I came back to work with Chris Benoit, Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho and and all the great guys in WWE, it was very terrifying for me. But I think just by watching Eddie for so many years and watching the product and being a fan of wrestling, I guess I kind of grew accustomed to what I thought Vickie Guerrero should be.

“So the easiest way was to be a b---h, which every woman can have their own way, and me being the older woman coming in into WWE when I did, I was the older one compared to some of the superstars I was working with. To have that cougar character, it all just fit together and I loved it. I mean it took a long time for me to know who Vickie Guerrero the character was and what I was supposed to be doing, but I just had to. Dusty Rhodes is the one who said to ‘just be me and don’t do anything that I wouldn’t do on my own’, which made a lot of sense. So, when they gave me something to do or to read, I had to make sure that that was what Vickie Guerrero would say, and that was a lot easier for me because I just had to be real.”

You can watch the full interview below.