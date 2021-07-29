AEW has updated their Code of Conduct for fans attending their shows. The promotion unveiled their new code prior to last night’s tapings of Dark: Elevation, Dark and Dynamite. Fans will be found unbecoming of the code with the following;

– Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, threatening or illegal in nature, including fighting and physical harassment

– Foul, harassing or abusive language towards other fans or staff

– Unreasonably obstructing the view of other patrons and standing in aisles

– Smoking (including e-cigarettes)

– Abuse of drugs or alcohol

This isn’t the first time AEW has unveiled a Code of Conduct for fans, having done so back in March of 2020 for a Dynamite taping in Broomfield, Colorado. Soon after AEW was forced off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taping in Daily’s Place at Jacksonville, Florida until June of this year.

The updated code comes three weeks after an incident at AEW’s Dynamite tapings in Miami in early July, where a fan attempted to reach the ring to attack MJF. The fan claimed his actions were done in honor of Jim Cornette, a vocal critic of AEW. Cornette would later distance himself from the fan. The code may have also been influenced by the conclusion of GCW Homecoming this past weekend, where Matt Cardona was pelted with garbage after defeating Nick Gage to win the GCW World Championship. Gage competed on AEW Dynamite last night, losing to Chris Jericho in a No Rules Match in Dynamite’s main event.

You can see the new code below.