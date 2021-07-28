Former WWE star Fandango joined the Such Good Shoot podcast to talk about his time working in WWE. Part of the discussion focused on the promos cut during the rain delay Night One of WrestleMania 37 this year, which Fandango called successful due to them being completely off the cuff.

“They weren’t walking around in the back with a piece of paper in their hands trying to remember their s--t because they’re worried about getting yelled at when they got to the back,” Fandango said. “Like if you ever listen to Steve (Austin) talk, he couldn’t remember all those lines, but he knew where he had to go. And he knew what bullet points he needed to hit. When we did Fashion Files, Breeze and I were like ‘I can’t remember s--t.’ Like, I can’t remember us talking about doing this promo, I forgot about it. We eventually got enough leeway and trust with these those Fashion Files we were doing that they were just kind of like ‘where do we need to go? What do we need to hit?’ And then the rest you kind of fill in and like, I think it’s like what Steve Austin talks about it. I’m not like I’m comparing myself to Steve Austin. But some guys are better when they can.”

As Johnny Curtis, Fandango was the winner of the of the fourth season of NXT, something that surprised him. Ultimately it did little for him, as him and coach Ron Killings ultimately didn’t get an expected tag run and the experience led to Fandango becoming bitter.

“It was cool, man,” Fandango said of initially winning. “I really thought Derek Bateman was gonna win it. Well, I think we all did. And I think they knew that we thought he was gonna win and they had had me go over. But um, yeah, I mean, I remember winning it. And then they didn’t really do anything with Ronnie and I after that.

“I remember kind of getting a little bit of an attitude. And that’s my younger age. You know, my younger years when I was a little bit of a hot head so that’s one lesson that I learned that you can’t sell s--t backstage, you know?”

Fandango also recalled an experience where he lost to Mark Henry in a way that felt like WWE was trying to test him. He believes a similar situation is happening right now on RAW with Karrion Kross, who lost his first RAW match to Jeff Hardy was reportedly set to lose his second before Hardy came down with COVID-19.

“He (Mark Henry) actually told me, he goes, ‘don’t worry about it, man. It’s just a test you know?'” Fandango said. “And like, look at Raw last night, they’re probably just testing Kross because they want him to be a big star. And they want to see how he plays ball. You know?”

You can watch the full interview below.