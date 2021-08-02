Less than an hour into the general sale, All Elite Wrestling appears to have sold out their August 20 episode of Rampage at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Twitter account WrestleTix, which monitors ticket sales for live wrestling events, initially broke the news.

“AEW Rampage @ United Center: An early screenshot of the General Public onsale,” WrestleTix tweeted. “First count I grabbed was 1,020. Mostly 200 section seats made available. In 5 minutes they are all gone (some could re-emerge if someone doesn’t complete transaction). SOLD OUT.”

While today was the day tickets officially went on sale, AEW held a pre-sale for Rampage on Friday, where they reportedly sold over 12,000 tickets, making a sell out today likely. AEW first announced the United Center as the location for Rampage last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Though it has yet to be confirmed by AEW, it is widely anticipated this episode of Rampage will feature the AEW debut of CM Punk. The former WWE Champion has been rumored to be joining the company for weeks, with AEW strongly hinting at him signing this past Wednesday with the United Center announcement and a promo from Darby Allin where Allin mentioned Punk’s old nickname “the Best in the World.”

This will be the second episode of Rampage following the debut on August 13 in Pittsburgh. As of now AEW has yet to comment on selling out the United Center.

You can see WrestleTix’ tweet below.