Rumors of CM Punk’s in-ring return first surfaced less than a month ago, but talks of the Best in the World getting back in the squared circle have already gone mainstream.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently weighed in on Punk’s reported return to wrestling, calling it a “special moment.”

“You know, Punk, as a performer or promoter [what] I’m most excited about is [that] to say that absence makes the heart grow fonder pretty much goes for everyone,” Jarrett told Love Wrestling. “In this type of scenario, it’s been a minute since he’s stepped into the world of professional wrestling with people. [He did] the UFC and that, but him reentering the industry and yes, he did some FOX stuff, but I mean, what you’re tabling here? It’s gonna be a special moment, because not many times do you see a guy that rose to his heights that dipped out and is now returning.”

Jarrett noted the various variables surrounding Punk’s supposed AEW debut are what has his attention.

“The curiosity factor alone is through the roof,” Jarrett said. “How’s it going to be done? [How’s] the timing going to be done? Who’s going to be that first opponent? How’s the crowd going to accept him, or his opponent, or the story?”

In a sport that has no offseason, Jarrett says intrigue like this is what makes pro wrestling so engaging. While Double J agreed that wrestlers should get time off, he emphasized that the unpredictability of week-to-week broadcasts is what makes the business “red hot” right now.

“I went into this couple of weeks ago on the podcast, our industry is so cool, and I think it’s one of the biggest things that attracts me. 52 weeks a year, and look, yes, I saw somebody said people need time off. I agree. But, the content being produced 52 weeks a year is fantastic,” Jarrett said. “There’s always next week. So, what’s happening next week, is Punk coming next week, or the following week, or the following week? No matter what happens, we’re all gonna sit back and either praise it or whatever it may be. But, then, there’s going to be the next week, and then the next week. That’s kind of really cool. I’m excited. Like I said just a second ago, the business in so many ways, is super red hot. I couldn’t be more excited.”

As noted, CM Punk is expected to make his AEW debut this Friday at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.