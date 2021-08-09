IMPACT Wrestling star “The Machine Gun” Karl Anderson has reacted to reports that WWE has offered a lucrative contract to impending free agent Adam Cole.

As noted earlier, Cole had a high level meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon a few hours before Friday’s SmackDown. The meeting was held to persuade Cole to stay with the WWE, and it is being rumored that Cole accepted a contract north of $1 million per year and agreed to stay with the company.

Anderson noticed a tweet from a fan, who cited the report that Cole’s WWE salary is about to increase ten fold. He jokingly pointed that his tag team partner, Doc Gallows, asked WWE for a “no nut clause” before The Good Brothers were released by the WWE on April 15, 2020.

[email protected]_BigLG asked for a no cut clause. I said “s--t we don’t need it “ One more for the big guy #F–kEm

Earlier on Sunday, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer noted that McMahon had asked writers to start writing main roster storylines for Cole, essentially confirming that Cole was staying put with WWE.

Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that Cole’s contract will expire this month after SummerSlam.

