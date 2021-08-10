IWGP U.S. Champion Lance Archer made his return to The Wrestling Inc. Daily on today’s episode of the podcast with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. One of the most anticipated things for AEW is the rumored signings and eventual debuts of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. Archer discussed Bryan’s interest in NJPW and his rumored AEW signing.

“I hear the same rumors you hear. I’m only talent, so I just kind of step in the ring, and if he wants to show up, I’ll gladly kick his butt too,” Archer expressed. “That’s kind of how I view any of the rumors. That just makes it fun for any pro wrestling fan because you hear those rumors, and you just never know who’s gonna show up where, when and how.

“It’s just cool for the wrestling fans when they turn on the TV, whether it’s New Japan Pro Wrestling, whether it’s AEW, Impact Wrestling, whatever company they’re choosing to watch right now, and you just never know and I think that’s the fun part. If he wants to show up, he can show up. I’ll put him on his ass too.”

Archer continued discussing Bryan. He noted some similarities the two share in their pro wrestling journeys.

“I think he’s one of the best in the world,” Archer said. “He’s always proven himself time and time again wherever he’s gone. He started in the Texas wrestling scene, kind of pretty much like I did. He went to the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy way back in the day, pretty much around the same time that I got in the wrestling business.

“He was making his mark back then as the American Dragon, and then he went on to do what he’s done in the business so far. I think he obviously has goals in the wrestling business, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, AEW and a lot of places have great platforms, so you just never know. He’s an amazing talent. Wherever he goes, it’s gonna be a good show, but if he shows up and tries to fight me, sorry, bad luck, brother, if he (CM Punk) shows up, he shows up, and I’ll kick his ass too.”

AEW Rampage at the United Center quickly sold out with over 10,000 tickets sold. Hausman noted how wild it was for AEW to accomplish such a feat, but Archer explained why he disagrees.

“I don’t think it’s that wild,” Archer admitted. “I think we’re kicking butt. We’ve been kicking butt through this entire year and a half when we were kind of stuck in Jacksonville doing what we had to do. The ratings showed that. They proved it, and in the last few weeks, the ratings have just continued to show that people are watching.

“People are tuning in, more people are watching, more people are tuning in, and the fact that we sold that many tickets that fast in Chicago, I’m not surprised at all. I think it’s just showing you how well AEW is doing, and I think we’re just going to continue to grow and get bigger and better and better.”

AEW will also run Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, which is close to selling out as well. Archer revealed the venue he hopes AEW will get to run in the future.

“Personally, MSG is one of those places that several times, whether I was with the other company up north and never got to do it, New Japan was supposed to run one of those shows recently, but the world shut down, and they weren’t able to do so,” Archer noted. “Anytime that an opportunity for me to work in MSG came around, it didn’t happen for one reason or another. I hope that it’s sooner or later that we can get to MSG, and then I’ll have that opportunity to perform in that building.”

Lance Archer can be seen every Wednesday and Friday night on TNT as part of AEW. You can follow him on Twitter @LanceHoyt.

