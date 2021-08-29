NWA EmPowerr took place last night, featuring an all-women’s PPV that was produced by Mickie James. The show saw Awesome Kong announce her retirement from the ring, along with Allysin Kay and Marti Belle becoming the new NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions.

In the main event, Chelsea Green won the Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet to earn a title shot against NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille at tonight’s NWA 73rd Anniversary PPV. Kamille retained her title last night against AEW star Leyla Hirsch.

Ronda Rousey was among those who checked out the show, calling Impact World Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Melina, “awesome.” Rousey was also a big fan of Red Velvet, especially in the Women’s Tag Tournament Finals.

“Holy frickin moley those ladies had such a hard match to follow and not only maintained he momentum of the night, but accelerated it — btw @Thee_Red_Velvet still managing to stand out amongst everyone, kicking all kinds of ass was so damn impressive. #EMPOWERRR”

After the show, Rousey said she would have paid double for what she watched.

“What a PPV! So worth the money — I honestly would have paid double. Congrats @ImChelseaGreen and all the ladies who put on an amazing show tonight.”

Sasha Banks also tweeted out a response to Mickie James after she opened the PPV.

“Thank you @MickieJames [blue heart and fire emojis]” Banks wrote.

