Shortly after his WWE contract reportedly expired, Adam Cole met with WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon to discuss a new deal. Ultimately nothing came from the talks and Cole would leave WWE to join AEW at All Out this past Sunday. In the All Out post show press scrum, Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman asked Cole what the meeting with McMahon was like and how McMahon compared to Cole’s new boss, AEW President Tony Khan.

“The talk went great,” Cole said. “We had a really, really good conversation about a lot of different things. But the actual conversation was awesome. I have no bad experiences with him whatsoever. He is a intimidating man that commands respect in a lot of ways, but the experience itself was totally fine.

“Working and being around, because I just started tonight, but being around Tony is so cool for so many different reasons. The biggest one is how contagious his love for wrestling is. I know that I love pro wrestling. But you can’t help but be more excited and more ready to go and more fired up than when you’re around Tony. I feel I can go and talk to Tony about anything, which is so cool. And I’m not just saying this because he’s sitting here, he’s an amazing person.”

Cole also talked about the support he has received from his family, most notably his mother, throughout his wrestling career. He also revealed that his girlfriend, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD, was responsible for making sure his mother made it to his AEW debut.

“My mom is the only person that I’ve responded to so far,” Cole said. “She lives in Pennsylvania and my younger brother lives in Pennsylvania. They wouldn’t have missed this for the world. I don’t know if I should be saying this, but part of why Britt is so amazing is Britt’s the one who made sure they got here. I have to give her credit for it. She was the one who made sure they got here. They’ve been at shows of mine for years now, like literally since I first started. My mom has always been someone who supported this through and through.

“I remember she always said ‘as long as I see that you’re passionate and as long as I see that you’re progressing, I will always support you.’ Her nine year old son being like ‘mom, I want to be a pro wrestler’ and she’d go ‘okay honey.’ She’s been there for so many huge moments. And she texted me and said ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before.’ It was huge. She’s been to probably hundreds of my matches. She was so happy, all capital letters. It just makes the moment so much better. All my favorite moments in this job is when my family gets to be there as well. There such a huge support system, so it’s amazing, so amazing that they got to be here.”

Cole’s AEW debut saw him align with The Elite, followed by the stable being confronted by another AEW newcomer, Bryan Danielson. Cole was asked where he ranked this moment in his career.

“I think it’s my favorite moment of all time,” Cole said. “And I’ve had a lot of different, really cool, special, ‘I’m so thankful for’ moments. But this one was just so special on so many different levels. The idea, and I really do this any time I’m a surprise anyway, I always tell myself ‘I hope they’re excited. I hope they’re happy that I’m here.’ Again, AEW is a company I’ve watched from the very beginning. I’ve gotten to see it up close and personal a lot of times with Britt.

“I can honestly say, and again, this is probably something else I shouldn’t be saying. But I was so excited that when I was walking, my legs were shaking. I’ve been doing this for a long time, and it wasn’t nerves. I was so excited that my body was just, it couldn’t help but move as I was trying to walk as cool as possible. But yeah, it’s one of the highlights of my life for sure. I’ll never forget this.”

You can watch the full media scrum below.