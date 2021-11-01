On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas to recap Crown Jewel. At Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar, and Korderas have his overall thoughts on the match and the current story between Reigns and Lesnar.

“I thought it was a well told story, and Paul Heyman, not being a distraction in the match, his movements were very limited during the match,” Korderas noted. “He wasn’t giving anything away, whether he was going to get involved or anything like that. He was very stoic on the other side of the ring, and then when he threw the belt into the ring, you kind of said, ‘Okay, was he throwing it to Brock? Was he throwing it to Roman?’ He left that question out there, and the question is still continuing to this day, which is a good story being told.

“And I don’t know, how do you refer to Paul Heyman right now? Is he the Robert De Niro, Al Pacino of pro wrestling right now? He’s awesome in this role. Obviously, we know he’s great on the mic and so forth. He can handle himself there, and he’s very creative. And I think, to my understanding, he has a lot of input into this story, and the story is is awesome. And quite frankly, in my opinion, it’s the best story being told in pro wrestling right now.”

On the post-Crown Jewel SmackDown, Lesnar was irate and attacked Reigns, The Usos, and Adam Pearce. His actions resulted in him getting suspended and fined. It is rumored that Lesnar will be away from WWE TV until the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 38 season. Korderas talked about who could be next for Reigns in the mean time.

“Drew McIntyre could be next on the card, and there is a way to get Drew over without him going over against Roman Reigns, as well,” Korderas said. “I kind of feel sorry for Drew, in some respect, because he was pinned as ‘the guy’ last WrestleMania. But at the same time, now, maybe it’s his time to help elevate Reigns. I don’t know how you elevate Roman Reigns to the next level?

“Right now, he’s firing on all cylinders, so using the term ‘elevating Roman Reigns’ kind of doesn’t make sense in this sentence. But at the same time, we want to get to WrestleMania, and is it a rematch against Brock? Is it someone else in the future? I don’t know, but bridging the gap, for now, there’s a few guys there like that.”

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg settled their differences at Crown Jewel, with Goldberg coming away with the win. Korderas discussed how Goldberg performed at Crown Jewel and what he sees next for him.

“Goldberg’s a special case,” Korderas stated. “He’s an occasional superstar who shows up every once in a while, but at the same time, under the circumstances, I thought he performed admirably. Adding that stipulation, Falls Count Anywhere, obviously helped tell that story and helped Lashley in the process, because now you can go to a finish that actually made sense going off the stage like that. I don’t know where you go with with someone like a Goldberg at this point. Apparently, he’s got some time left on his contract and some appearances to make, but maybe let’s wait until he’s at least 100% before you try anything again.”

Goldberg has stated publicly that he only has two more matches left on his deal. It is not known if Goldberg has signed any type of extension with WWE. Hausman noted how former champions McIntyre and Lashley are being used to elevate other talent, and Korderas commented on that idea.

“You have McIntyre and you have Lashley. They are, as you referred to them earlier, the heaters,” Korderas said. “They’re gonna be the guys to elevate the next crop, and that’s how it feels like for Lashley, but Lashley is also — and Drew for that matter — are guys that listen. If we want to heat them back up again and put them in that spotlight, they can be the guys easily, and it wouldn’t take a whole lot to get them back to where they were.”

