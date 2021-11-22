The first show for upstart promotion Terminus will feature at least one talent from AEW. As announced on Twitter by Terminus promoter and Ring of Honor star Jonathan Gresham, Daniel Garcia will be appearing at Terminus’ inaugural show on January 16, 2022.

“Welcome to Terminus,” Gresham tweeted out.

Terminus was announced a week ago by Gresham, who touted the promotion as “modern age grappling.” The promotion will be based out of Atlanta, Georgia, with Gresham running the company with fellow wrestler Baron Black, best known for his appearances on AEW programming such as Dynamite, Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Daniel Garcia is the first talent announced for Terminus’ debut show. His involvement comes one day after Gresham wrestled Garcia at Pro Wrestling Guerilla’s It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) event. Gresham emerged victorious over Daniel Garcia in a match that received critical acclaim from those in attendance.

Gresham’s formation of Terminus comes weeks after Ring of Honor announced a hiatus following ROH Final Battle in December, as well as the release of all talent from their contracts. It is unclear where Gresham will wind up next, or if he will choose to focus exclusively on his new promotion.

Terminus’ debut show will take place on January 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. In the meantime, Gresham will be appearing at ROH Final Battle, challenging Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Championship. As for Daniel Garcia, he can next be seen on AEW Rampage this upcoming Friday, where he will go one on one with top star Eddie Kingston.

You can read Gresham’s tweet below.