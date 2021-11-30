It has been a month since Danhausen suffered two injuries in his leg at a Next Generation Wrestling event in Tennessee. Fortunately, the very nice, very evil independent wrestling star is healing at a decent rate. In a post on Twitter, Danhausen gave fans an update on his road to recovery, as only he could.

“Danhausen’s leg is starting to move regular style again,” tweeted Danhausen.

While there is still no timetable for his return, the return of mobility to Danhausen’s leg is good news. The 31-year-old, who has spent most of the year working for Ring of Honor, suffered the injuries in a match where he teamed with fellow independent star Warhorse to take on Jason Kincaid and Facade. A fan in attendance noted the injury occurred when one of Danhausen’s opponents landed on his leg attempting a Coast to Coast dive, breaking his tibia and fibia in his left leg.

Since the injury, Danhausen has remained active on social media, launching a GoFundMe to help him with medical expenses as he recovers. He has also provided fans with links to his Pro Wrestling Tee store and other merch avenues, allowing fans to continue to support him while he’s out of work.

As of now, Danhausen is booked for an independent show in Pomona, California in February of 2022. While the promotion is hopeful he will be able to wrestle at the event, it is expected he will appear on the show in some form. With Ring of Honor letting all of its talents go due to their upcoming hiatus, it is also expected Danhausen will court interest from several major promotions. The independent star has played into the rumors, having hinted at a jump to AEW just days before suffering his injury.

