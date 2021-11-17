In an interview with Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN, AEW tag team FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, talked about their current reign as AAA World Tag Team Champions. The duo defeated the Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, to win the titles on the October 16 episode of Dynamite, and despite their lack of lucha libre experience, FTR is proud to hold the titles.

“I don’t know if it’s different,” Harwood said. “Because our goal is to be the greatest tag team ever. Holding any Tag Team championship is important because you’re given the ball, and the promoter or the owner or whatever expects you to deliver. It’s just another notch in the belt. That sounds like I’m just saying it is another notch on the belt. But I mean that with the most respect. We’re the only tag team in the world that’s held WWE NXT, WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, AEW world, and AAA Tag Team championships. That means a lot to us. That means a lot to our legacy. So we take it very seriously that we’re the AAA Tag Team champions.”

FTR also talked about defending the AAA Tag Titles on Dynamite against Aero Star and Samuray Del Sol, and their plans to continue an open challenge to luchadores. While plans to go to Mexico to defend the titles were put on hold due to weather, FTR hopes to defend the tag titles in AAA very soon.

“For me, it is different in the sense that there’s a lot more possibilities of what can happen each week,” Wheeler said. “Because with the Forbidden Door being open, there are guys like Samuray Del Sol and Aero Star coming in last week. There’s an open challenge. Luchadores can answer from AAA. There are possibilities. If it works out that maybe we get to travel again we’re going to go to Mexico. Who knows where else we could show up? So that uncertainty and suspense of could they or could they not? I think that’s something we haven’t had with a lot of the reigns. So that’s different from me, and I like that.”

FTR’s first appearance in AAA is scheduled for December 4 at TripleMania Regia in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. They will defend the titles against the former champions and current AEW Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers, in a rematch from AEW Full Gear.