Barely minutes after Becky Lynch retained her RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan on Monday’s RAW, Alexa Bliss seemingly hinted at her imminent return.

Bliss tweeted a GIF from the movie Mean Girls along with the caption, “Just wait.”

Last month, Bliss tweed that she needed “time to heal” and wasn’t yet ready to make her WWE comeback.

Bliss was last seen on WWE TV at the the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in September, where Charlotte Flair brutally ripped and tore apart her doll, Lilly, after defeating her in a singles match. At the time, Wresting Inc. reported that Bliss would be taking time off for “a few months.” Subsequently, PWInsider reported that Bliss was scheduled to undergo sinus surgery.

Bliss has hinted at returning with a new gimmick, which would mean the end of the Lilly storyline.

There are no updates of a potential return date for Bliss. Fans have brought up how the Royal Rumble in January would be the ideal setting since she would receive a loud ovation from a capacity crowd at The Dome in St. Louis, Missouri.

Lynch scored the pin fall victory over Morgan by using the ropes for leverage. Although it has yet to be confirmed, a Lynch vs. Morgan rematch is expected at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, Georgia. As of this writing, four matches have been confirmed for the New Year’s Day event.

You can see Alexa Bliss’ tweet below.