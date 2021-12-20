Eddie Kingston missed this past weekend’s DEFY Wrestling event, Dark Horse, due to being exposed to COVID-19.

The Mad King took to Twitter to alert fans of his current predicament and promised he would make it to the pacific northwest in the new year.

“So DEFY Wrestling, I was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid, so I didn’t want to take any risk until I got cleared and I am,” Kingston wrote. “I promise to get to Seattle 2022.”

Kingston was scheduled to face Schaff in a Seattle Street Fight, but was ultimately replaced by No Way, the former No Way Jose from WWE. Schaff would get the victory in that contest, in a night that also saw fellow AEW stars Lio Rush and Christopher Daniels pick up wins in their respective bouts. Daniels collected gold in his match, as he defeated Brody King to become the interim DEFY Champion.

This would not have been Kingston’s first stint in DEFY Wrestling. The former CZW World Champion previously matched up against Rocky Romero at DEFY’s Hell Bent event this past October. Also in October, Kingston tagged with the aforementioned Brody King to square off with Ethan HD and Schaff in a No DQ Tornado Tag match, at DEFY Dangerous in Portland, OR.

Kingston was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming on the December 17 edition of AEW Rampage, where he competed in a 10-man tag main event match. After picking up a pinfall victory over Daniel Garcia three weeks prior, Garcia rolled up Kingston for the 1-2-3 in this multi-man contest.

As of this writing, Kingston is not advertised for any of this upcoming week’s AEW television tapings.

You can see Kingston’s tweet updating fans on his status below:

So @defyNW I was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid, so I didn't want to take any risk until I got cleared and I am. I promise to get to Seattle 2022. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) December 20, 2021

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for further updates on Eddie Kingston’s status.