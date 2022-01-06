During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Johnny Knoxville and his declaration for the Royal Rumble match later this month. The announcement divided people, but Booker doesn’t understand why.

“I do not care about Johnny Knoxville wanting to be in the Royal Rumble,” he admitted. “I don’t know why people are in an uproar about it, it’s the Rumble. It’s pro wrestling, let’s have some fun more than anything. Someone like Johnny Knoxville, star power being at the Royal Rumble. Even him just saying he’s going to be in the Rumble, or declaring himself as a participant in the Royal Rumble. I hope a whole lot of other stars do the exact same thing.”

Some fans had complained that Knoxville would be taking someone’s spot inside the match. However, Booker T explained he doesn’t understand what that phrase means, noting that back in the day wrestlers wanted anything that brought more eyes.

“I really don’t know what that means,” he said. “‘Taking somebody’s spot.’ Well, what does that really mean, and if they can explain it? Taking somebody’s spot as far as, they’re not going to get a cheque? Taking somebody’s spot as far as that guy is not getting the spotlight tonight.

“Because let’s say, for instance, that person, that spot that’s not in the Rumble. Let’s say for instance they put him in a spot somewhere else and they put Johnny Knoxville in the Rumble. Johnny Knoxville brings more eyes to the show,” Booker said. “Back in the day, we thought that was good because the more eyes on the show, the bigger our cheque was at the end of that night. I’m really not sure how it is today.”

Booker T also questioned whose spot Knoxville is actually taking. The Hall Of Famer pointed out that the business should always have crossover appeal, believing it would not be pro wrestling if that didn’t happen.

“My thing is this, there’s 30 spots, okay. Whose spot is it? What guy? Are we talking about one of the NXT guys or what? I’m trying to figure this out because there’s only 30 guys that can be in this thing,” Booker said. “Hopefully, we bring some nostalgia in there because that’s what the Rumble has always been about.

“Bringing some guy from the past like myself, a guy like Kevin Nash,” he added. “It’s cool, it’s one of those types of deals but I think the business should always be embellished to the point where we bring in crossover appeal to what we are doing. It would not be pro wrestling, or sports entertainment if we did the opposite.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]