New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Master Wato may be next in line for a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. He scored a surprising decision in one of the kickoff matches for Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Master Wato forced a submission from the current junior champion El Desperado to win a 6-man tag team match. Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Satoshi Kojima defeated El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and TAKA Michinoku.

El Desperado was coming off a surprising win of his own on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 16. He pinned Hiromu Takahashi to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

El Desperado is in his second reign as the junior heavyweight champ in New Japan. His most recent reign began in November when he won the title from Robbie Eagles at Power Struggle. Desperado’s win avenged a loss earlier in the year when Eagles ended Desperado’s first reign.

The 24-year-old Master Wato competed in the New Japan Ranbo on Night 1. He was eliminated by CIMA, who was a surprise entrant in the match.

Master Wato has never had a match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. He and Ryusuke Taguchi did unsuccessfully challenge for the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships last year at Wrestle Kingdom 15. El Desperado was part of the winning side on that day, as he and Yoshinobu Kanemaru held onto the titles.

Two other kickoff matches were presented before the start of the main card on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16. All were announced following the end of the Night 1 card.

Coming off his loss to Kazuchika Okada in Night 1’s main event, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi teamed with Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI in a 6-man tag team match. They defeated the team of Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI. Takagi pinned DOUKI with his Last Of The Dragon finisher.

The first kickoff match saw Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata & Tomoaki Honma defeat Bullet Club’s Bad Luck Fale, Gedo & Jado. Honma scored a rare pinfall after hitting a Kokeshi headbutt from the second rope on Gedo.

