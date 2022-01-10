Top WWE NXT stars Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne are backstage at tonight’s RAW from Philadelphia, PA, according to PWInsider.

This comes just three days after both Ciampa and Dunne faced each other in a dark match ahead of Friday’s SmackDown taping from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. It was also noted that Dunne was using his old entrance music for that match.

There’s no telling whether Ciampa and Dunne will work another dark match ahead of tonight’s RAW or if they are just watching the show from backstage. Both men are rumored for a main roster call-up, but nothing has been confirmed.

While neither have had a full-time run on RAW or SmackDown, both Ciampa and Dunne have made main roster appearances in the past. Ciampa tagged with former partner Johnny Gargano in a one-off appearance for the red brand in early 2019, defeating the then-RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival. Ciampa would return to the main roster later that year, making appearances on SmackDown during the build to Survivor Series 2019. He would go on to represent WWE NXT in the men’s five-on-five-on-five tag match at that pay-per-view.

Dunne made his main roster debut in November 2017, defeating then-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore by pinfall. The Bruiserweight would also compete at Survivor Series 2019, unsuccessfully challenging then-NXT Champion Adam Cole in singles competition.

For the first time in nearly half of a decade, Ciampa finds himself without a program on NXT. Ciampa lost the NXT Title to Bron Breakker at last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil and currently does not have a rematch scheduled. Dunne has been feuding with Tony D’Angelo in recent weeks on NXT 2.0, and the two are scheduled to face each other in a crowbar on a pole match this Tuesday.

