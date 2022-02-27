With WWE WrestleMania 38 happening on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 in Dallas, the capacity is expected to reach over 100,000 each night.

With that large of a crowd, it’s being reported that WWE has been pulling out all the stops to try to sell out the show, including contacting WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin for a potential return for the first time in 19 years to face Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion added fuel to that fire by chirping Texas on social media and on this past Monday’s RAW.

To add even more to the potential of a return at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes announced his departure from AEW and was referenced by several WWE superstars, including Edge and The Miz, on this past Monday’s RAW. Although the son of Dusty didn’t appear at last weekend’s Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, Rhodes was in-fact scheduled to travel to the WWE Performance Center to film footage for his return.

With those two big names potentially on their way back to WWE, Corey Graves teased a “familiar face” returning to WWE between now and WrestleMania 38 during the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell Podcast. The RAW announcer added that it’s a situation where only those who know, know and that he’s adding more gas to the fire on a potential big time return.

“And who knows, if the rumors do in fact prove to be true, we may have another familiar face back in the fold between now and The Showcase of the Immortals,” Corey Graves said. “This is one of those ones where: if you know, you know. I’m not going to speak to it any longer. I’m going to feed the rumor mill, that’s what I’m doing, I’m feeding the rumor mill. I’m stoking the flames and I am pouring gas on the fire. If the rumors are true, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

