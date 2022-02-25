WWE Hall of Famer Lita has no immediate plans to return to the ring following last Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view but she does have a few names on her list of potential opponents if she makes another comeback.

“I think I would be lucky to step in with any of those women on the roster,” Lita told Metro in the United Kingdom. “There are some standouts.”

Lita’s latest return to WWE began during the run-up to last month’s Royal Rumble where she was one of the former stars who returned for the women’s Rumble match. Some of the other women she shared the ring with caught her eye.

“I had fun being in there with Shotzi,” Lita recalled. “I think that would be cool to do something again. I was really impressed with Rhea Ripley, I’d love to do something with her. Of course, pick up where I left off with Charlotte Flair.”

Lita confronted Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble. A match between the two for Flair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship was hinted at, but it never happened.

Instead, Lita was unexpectedly invited to appear on the episode of RAW following the Rumble. That’s where she made a surprise appearance and challenged RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a title match. Lynch defeated Lita to retain the title at Elimination Chamber.

Lita is not sure when she will return to WWE. But she did mention some other women currently on WWE’s main roster that she would be interested in facing.

“Bianca [Belair] is an incredible athlete,” Lita said. “And, you know what, Nattie! Nattie’s been there, tried and true. I’d love to be in the ring with her as well.”

Belair was the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match last Saturday. She will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania against women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.

