“The Smokeshow” Scarlett Bordeaux made her long-awaited return to in-ring competition at last night’s WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event in Rahway, NJ, wrestling Harley Cameron in a singles match. Scarlett emerged the winner of the match after a back-to-belly piledriver.

WWE hired Scarlett back in 2019, but she never worked a TV or live event match. She did work a dark match at the June 25 SmackDown taping, losing to Shotzi.

WWE released Scarlett back on November 4, 2021, along with 17 other talents, including her fiance Karrion Kross. Her 30-day non-compete clause expired in December 2021 but she waited to return to in-ring action around the same time as Kross.

Killer Kross made his own return to in-ring competition on Friday night at a FSW (Future Stars of Wrestling) Vegas event. Kross performed in the main event, defeating Jacob Fatu to earn the vacant FSW Grand Championship. You can see photos and a video from that match at this link.

Scarlett has also been keeping herself busy with appearances and modeling gigs, including landing her first magazine cover with Fitness Gurls. She also has had major success launching an Only Fans account, which she recently had to shut down her custom requests due to the overwhelming response she received.

There’s no word yet on Scarlett and/or Killer Kross signing with any specific promotion but we will keep you updated.

You can see multiple photos and videos from Scarlett Bodreaux’s return below:

I started crying the moment I heard the theme, I love you so much @Lady_Scarlett13. Congratulations on your win and being back in the ring. I can’t wait to support you through a killer 2022. ❤️‍🔥 #KillerInstinct pic.twitter.com/qrWVgnIc3u — amber the cowardly dog. (@bestboutbordhoe) February 6, 2022

Amazing match between @Lady_Scarlett13 and Harley Cameron. They did an awesome job. In her debut, Harley was solid and she will have a great career. Scarlett is so good in the ring. Congratulations ladies. #KillerInstinct @wrestlepro #ScarlettBordeaux #HarleyCameron pic.twitter.com/dFdeL8Thuh — Charlotte316 (@restinpeace316) February 6, 2022

Absolutely phenomenal to see@Lady_Scarlett13 in the ring wrestling without any limitations on what she can and can't do. So glad to see u back doing what u love and can't wait to see u takeover 2022 pic.twitter.com/7J7ln46ROw — ExploringWithLeage (@CanBeOnly1Leage) February 6, 2022

