As noted, AEW President Tony Khan pulled Brian Kendrick from his AEW debut match on tonight’s Dynamite after past anti-Semitic comments made by Kendrick surfaced on social media.

WWE NXT Superstar Harland has reacted to the controversy via Twitter, posting a clip of him tossing Kendrick down a flight of stars. The clip is from the December 14, 2021 episode of NXT 2.0, where Harland would defeat Guru Raaj in his in-ring debut, before decimating his opponent after the match. This was followed by a backstage segment of WWE officials, including Kendrick, yelling at Harland for his actions. Harland would then grab Kendrick and launch him down the steps.

Harland was slated to wrestle Kendrick on the December 28, 2021 episode of NXT 2.0. However, Kendrick would never show up for the match, and get replaced by Andre Chase. Harland squashed Chase for the pin fall victory. A week before the match, Kendrick was seen backstage in a neck brace, thanking Joe Gacy for his apology.

That apology segment was Kendrick’s last-ever appearance on WWE TV.

Kendrick’s last official WWE match was on the October 28, 2020 tapings of WWE 205 Live, where he would team up with Mansoor in a tag match against AEW’s 2point0 (FKA Ever-Rise).

Brian Kendrick was replaced by Wheeler Yuta in a singles match with Jon Moxley. You can click here for complete results from AEW Dynamite. You can see Harland’s tweet below.

