The Steiner Brothers have been rumored for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame, but word now is that Rick Steiner may be the only one going in.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that The Steiner Brothers are rumored to be inducted, but that depends on Scott Steiner. If Scott is not willing to be inducted, WWE will likely just go with Rick, the father of Bron Breakker.

WWE officials reportedly want The Steiners to go in as a tag team. Scott has talked about being against a WWE Hall of Fame induction in the past, but WWE is willing to work with him for the 2022 Class.

The report also reiterated the recent rumor on “Sycho” Sid Vicious. While Sid has not been confirmed as a name WWE plans to announce for the 2022 Hall of Fame Class, there are now multiple sources reporting that he is being discussed for an induction.

WWE has announced The Undertaker, Vader and Queen Sharmell for the 2022 Class so far. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will induct Taker, but there’s no confirmation on who will do the honor for Sharmell, and who will posthumously induct Vader. Sharmell’s husband, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, will likely handle her induction.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, after the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air that night.

