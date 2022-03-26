WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Instagram this morning and shared that she was stopped by immigration in Toronto.

In her below post, Becky Lynch explained that the whole thing happened because of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Stratus will be the special guest host for two WWE live events this weekend in Canada. Earlier this week, Trish took to social media to plug her guest host appearances, which led to Becky issuing a warning to her.

I rock up to Canada last night in my best @brethitmanhart swag. “It’s the respectful thing to do” – thinks I.Immigration pulls me to the side- “sorry ma’am , you have to go this way”I turn the corner – must be a two hour wait at least. It’s midnight. I have a child. What’s wrong with you?!Get to the top of the line.Officer smiles at me. “ @trishstratuscom sends her regards”- This b---h.

Trish posted on Twitter this afternoon Becky’s mugshot and wrote that she was being charged for “being a brat.”

Today’s WWE live event in Kitchener, Ontario is taking place at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, while Sunday’s show in Toronto is scheduled for the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Below you can see the posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Man (@beckylynchwwe)

