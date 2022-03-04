Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

Eddie Edwards vs Steve Maclin

Madison Rayne vs Cassie Lee

Bullet Club vs Violent By Design And G.O.D.

Chelsea Green vs Tasha Steelz (Knockouts World Championship Contenders Match)

Who will challenge Mickie James for the Knockouts World Title at Sacrifice? That question will be answered this Thursday when @ImChelseaGreen battles @RealTSteelz in a highly-anticipated #1 Contenders match tonight on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/KkN2wjWVA8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2022

Edwards meets Maclin on the outside of the ring to kick off the action. Edwards delivers chops sending Maclin into the steel barrier. He reverses an Irish whip from Maclin, only to find himself on the receiving end of a Maclin clothesline.

Maclin rolls Edwards into the ring, and the match is officially underway. Maclin hits Edwards with strikes in the ring, but Edwards sends Maclin to the outside. Edwards drops Maclin with a boot to the face, but he can’t capitalize. With Edwards outside the ring, Maclyn delivers a thunderous suicide dive to level Edwards.

Back in the ring, the men go nose to nose, trading chops. Edwards hits a spinning sit-down powerbomb onto Maclin. With Maclin in the corner, Edwards lands more chops to Maclin’s chest. Maclin tries to fight back, but Edwards’ strikes are too much to withstand.

Maclin writhes on the mat in pain until Edwards puts him back into the corner. Edwards hits Maclin with more chops to his (now very red) chest. Maclin’s unphased by the new series of chops and tries to fight back. Both men collide with standing crossbodies. Both Edwards and Maclin are down.

Back to their feet, Edwards and Maclin trade right hands and forearms. Things devolve into a slugfest until Edwards gets the better. Out of nowhere, Maclin lands a backbreaker and sends Edwards chest first into the turnbuckle. Maclin follows it up with an Olympic Slam and heads to the top rope.

Edwards charges the corner and hits a big boot to Maclin’s face. With Maclin dazed and confused, Edwards sets him up for a power move but loses his balance. With Edwards in the tree of woe, Maclin’s able to hit him with a running strike. On the outside, Maclin drives Edwards into the ring apron and lands a diving elbow to the outside. Edwards smashes Maclin with a kendo stick to bring this match to a DQ finish.

Winner: Steve Maclin (by disqualification)

After the match, Honor No More and Team Impact trade insults leading to a new bout between Heath and Vincent. This match is official. Both teams are trying to gain the upper hand before their respective bouts at Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice.

Heath vs Vincent

The two men lock up, and Heath sends Vincent into the corner. They break, and Vincent tries to intimidate Heath. The lock-up again, and Heath puts Vincent into a side headlock, followed by a shoulder tackle. They lock up for the third time, but this time Vincent hits Heath with a back elbow.

Heath’s stunned on the ropes, and Vincent’s in control. Vincent kicks Heath in the mid-section. Heath regains control and hits Vincent with multiple strikes in the corner. Heath follows up the strikes by bashing Vincent’s skull into the top turnbuckle. Heath is all over Vincent at this stage in the match.

Vincent picks up the pace and drops Heath with a running clothesline. Vincent puts Heath in the corner and delivers a duo of uppercuts. He executes a spinning neck breaker, but it’s not enough to pin Heath for the three count. Heath battles back and hits an inverted atomic drop. Heath delivers a running kick to Vincent’s back which secures him a two-count.

He brings Vincent to his feet and knocks him down with a hard punch. Heath runs off the ropes but gets stopped by Taven. Honor No More takes control as this match goes to a commercial break.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]