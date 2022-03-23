Actor, podcast host and social media celebrity Logan Paul has revealed a sneak peek at his custom ring attire for WrestleMania 38.

Paul and The Miz are set to team up to face Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on WrestleMania Saturday in Dallas. Paul took to Twitter this week and revealed a rough sketch of his gear, which shows black & yellow tights, boots and pads.

“On April 2, I compete at Wrestlemania in front of 100,000 people. This is a rough sketch of my wrestling outfit [smirking face emoji],” he wrote with the photo seen below.

Paul, who was recently announced as DLC for the WWE 2K22 video game, previously wore black & gold attire for his June 2021 exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Paul was not on this week’s RAW but he will be back for next Monday’s go-home edition of RAW from Pittsburgh. This week’s show saw The Miz attack Rey after The Mysterios defeated The Dirty Dawgs in tag team action. Miz dropped Rey at ringside with a Skull Crushing Finale, and then removed his mask and left with it.

Miz later cut a backstage promo and dared Paul to wear Rey’s mask on next week’s go-home RAW, which will feature. Rey vs. Miz in singles action. Miz re-tweeted the RAW post from WWE and indicated that they also may incorporate Rey’s stolen mask into their WrestleMania gear.

“Our #Wrestlemania outfits just got even more #Awesome @LoganPaul,” he wrote.

Paul recently revealed that he was training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as he wanted to “fully immerse” himself in the match like he does with everything. He’s also indicated that he is interested in wrestling some more down the line, but there’s no word on if WWE has had talks with Paul for anything past WrestleMania 38.

Stay tuned for more on Paul and The Miz. You can see the related posts below, including the sneak peek at his ring gear:

On April 2, I compete at Wrestlemania in front of 100,000 people. This is a rough sketch of my wrestling outfit 😏 pic.twitter.com/L9YvBUCcJ4 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 21, 2022

Not even a question https://t.co/qRBjvtDSsE — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 22, 2022

When you’ve earned respect and they still don’t give it to you, you take it! https://t.co/w24M9bKPmr — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 22, 2022

Framing these photos for the house @MaryseMizanin 😎 https://t.co/Op1rpBTTmQ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 22, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]