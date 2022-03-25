During tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS, “Speedball” Mike Bailey earned a shot at the X-Division title.

Bailey had defeated Willie Mack and Laredo Kid tonight and now will face X-Division champion Trey Miguel and Ace Austin in a Triple Threat for the X-Division title at Impact Rebellion.

Mike Bailey signed with Impact Wrestling last October. He was offered a contract by IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore after his match against Josh Alexander at a Destiny Wrestling show.

Trey Miguel has been the X-Division Champion since defeating El Phantasmo and Steve Maclin at Bound For Glory on October 23, 2021.

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Below is the updated lineup for the Rebellion pay-per-view:

IMPACT World Championship

Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander

IMPACT X-Division Championship

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey

IMPACT Tag Team Championship Eight Team Elimination Challenge

Violent By Design (c) vs. TBD

