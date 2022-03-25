During tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS, “Speedball” Mike Bailey earned a shot at the X-Division title.
Bailey had defeated Willie Mack and Laredo Kid tonight and now will face X-Division champion Trey Miguel and Ace Austin in a Triple Threat for the X-Division title at Impact Rebellion.
Mike Bailey signed with Impact Wrestling last October. He was offered a contract by IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore after his match against Josh Alexander at a Destiny Wrestling show.
Trey Miguel has been the X-Division Champion since defeating El Phantasmo and Steve Maclin at Bound For Glory on October 23, 2021.
The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Below is the updated lineup for the Rebellion pay-per-view:
IMPACT World Championship
Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander
IMPACT X-Division Championship
Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey
IMPACT Tag Team Championship Eight Team Elimination Challenge
Violent By Design (c) vs. TBD
.@SpeedballBailey has secured his spot at #Rebellion against @TheTreyMiguel & @The_Ace_Austin for the X- Division Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FUVtSszmjI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2022
