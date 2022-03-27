This Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Rivals tapings that originally took place in February.

In the main event, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Danny Limelight, and Royce Isaacs defeated Fred Rosser, Tyler Rust, Adrian Quest, The DKC, and Clark Connors in an Elimination Match.

Below are the NJPW Strong results and highlights:

* Daniel Garcia defeated Yuya Uemura

* Black Tiger (Ricky Reyes) defeated Rocky Romero

* Team Filthy defeated Team Rosser

We’re starting off STRONG! Daniel Garcia and Yuya Uemura are tying up to get us started! Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpw pic.twitter.com/ttXt0X4tPP — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022

SPEAR! @ClarkConnors hits @FilthyTomLawlor with a devastating spear on the outside! Catch this insane main event and the rest of this episode of #njpwSTRONG on @FiteTV and @njpwworld #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/YKZ2kgcgvX — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 27, 2022

