This Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Rivals tapings that originally took place in February.

In the main event,  “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Danny Limelight, and Royce Isaacs defeated Fred Rosser, Tyler Rust, Adrian Quest, The DKC, and Clark Connors in an Elimination Match.

Below are the NJPW Strong results and highlights:

* Daniel Garcia defeated Yuya Uemura

* Black Tiger (Ricky Reyes) defeated Rocky Romero

* Team Filthy defeated Team Rosser

