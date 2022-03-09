AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti appear to be deeply in love.

On Tuesday, Guevara revealed via his Vlog that the couple recently got each other’s names tattooed. As seen in the photo below, Conti got “Samuel” tattooed to her abdomen region, and Guevara got the name “Taynara” tattooed to his chest area.

In the video, Conti was asked if the tattoo hurt. “A little bit,” she said. “But the bumps you take in the ring hurt way more.” Guevara then wondered if he was making a mistake, before agreeing to get the tattoo. “Nah, I wanna do it. I’m being dramatic,” he said.

Guevara and Conti began dating late last year after both wrestlers split up with their former fiancés.

Guevara will defend his TNT Title against Scorpio Sky on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The winner will then defend against Wardlow on next week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite. Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at last Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view to earn a future TNT Title shot.

