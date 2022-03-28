WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been trending on Twitter for his live reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.

As seen below, fans on Twitter compiled a montage of reactions from Johnson, Ryan Gosling, Mel Gibson, Meryl Streep, Charlize Theron, Matt Damon and Emma Stone, among many others. The Rock’s facial expression became a talking point as he reacted with a raised eyebrow.

While presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, Chris Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith then stormed to the stage and slapped the comedian in the face. You can click here for reactions from MJF, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Sami Zayn and others in the wrestling world.

