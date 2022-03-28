WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been trending on Twitter for his live reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.

As seen below, fans on Twitter compiled a montage of reactions from Johnson, Ryan Gosling, Mel Gibson, Meryl Streep, Charlize Theron, Matt Damon and Emma Stone, among many others. The Rock’s facial expression became a talking point as he reacted with a raised eyebrow.

While presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, Chris Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith then stormed to the stage and slapped the comedian in the face. You can click here for reactions from MJF, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Sami Zayn and others in the wrestling world.

Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VX7EzFyJ22 — LORRAKON (@LORRAKON) March 28, 2022

I appreciate that the Rock reacted to the slap the same way he reacts to absolutely everything: with a slightly raised eyebrow. pic.twitter.com/TXjFa7MSpE — Bluejay Buff (@BluejayBuff) March 28, 2022

The Rock hadn't smelled something cooking like this since he left the WWE in 2004 pic.twitter.com/31wlkJ7iGr — Joshua Bailey (@JoshuaBailey184) March 28, 2022

La réaction de chaque actrice et acteur me fume quand Will Smith a giflé Chris Rock

Regardez The Rock c’est la meilleure réaction pic.twitter.com/5CAbm9W5jx — Tlerodas (@Tlerodas1) March 28, 2022

