The wrestling community was dealt a heavy blow last week with the news of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passing away at the age of 63.

Following the news, the wrestling world commented on the passing, sharing some of their favorite stories and memories with “The Bad Guy”. Former Kliq members joined in on the love for Hall, with Triple H talking about being gutted and losing a brother, and Sean Waltman sharing a photo of Curt Hennig and Hall together. Waltman mentioned how the two were together again.

WWE last week had several references to Hall during their programming, with Kevin Owens starting Monday Night RAW saying “Hey Yo,” and the tributes continuing onto Tuesday night on NXT 2.0. AEW also showed their respect to the former Razor Ramon, with the most notable being Britt Baker wearing the classic nWo colors to the ring for her main event match with Thunder Rosa.

On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Undertaker joined the show to comment on the loss of his friend Scott Hall. Taker and Hall wrestled several times in the WWE before Scott and Kevin Nash left for WCW, but never on a major stage like a WrestleMania. Undertaker spoke about his friend passing away and about how tremendous he was in the ring.

“Scott, we go way back,” Taker said. “I went to Japan with Scott in 1988 or ’89, is where I met Scott. He kind of took me along and showed me the ropes, and it’s sad. Another one of our guys we’ve lost way too early. He was just a tremendous in-ring performer, he was really a top-flight guy. I hate it for him, I hate it for his family. It’s just another sad day in our industry.”

