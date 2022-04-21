Alexa Bliss announced via social media Wednesday that she has adopted her husband’s family name, Cabrera.

Lexi Cabrera is also feeling reinvigorated from her recent wedding, as evidenced by the tweet below.

New name. New frame of mind.

#Cabrera

The tweet comes days after Fightful Select reported on Bliss’ frustration with WWE creative since her comeback earlier this year. It was noted that Bliss voiced displeasure over her lack of creative direction in the days following the Elimination Chamber event, where she wrestled her first match since September 2021. Furthermore, Bliss’ issues with WWE creative were known by talent, creative writers, and higher-ups.

Bliss was reportedly willing to work WrestleMania 38, but she obviously was not used, and was not in Texas for WrestleMania Weekend events.

The report added that Bliss voiced her frustration directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, especially after it was determined by the end of February that she won’t be on the WrestleMania 38 card.

In the weeks leading up to Mania, Alexa Bliss insinuated several times on social media that WWE has been keeping her off TV. On March 1, she wrote, “Yeah … I don’t know,” in response to a fan asking why she was not booked for the RAW after the Chamber show. Later in March, Bliss tweeted: “I’ll just wait here I guess…”

Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera tied the knot April 9 in Palm Desert, California.

