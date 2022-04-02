During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Stone Cold Steve Austin making his return at WrestleMania 38 tonight. He made it clear that the Texas Rattlesnake has the best entrance in the business, and hearing that is worth the price of admission.

“I am just looking forward to seeing one of my old compadres come back. One of my all-time rivals, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens. I always said that I wish I had Stone Cold Steve Austin’s entrance,” Booker admitted. “I always felt that was top-notch, maybe one entrance in the business.

“The glass would break, Stone Cold would come right out, oh man, he looked like a badass. This dude here, that’s what I want to be a part of. So to see that right there, hear that music, and see Steve make that walk one more time, I think that’s worth the price of admission.”

Booker T spoke about the potential of Austin and Kevin Owens setting up an actual match for night two. However, he doesn’t believe that should happen. Instead, he thinks WWE should utilize the pop he will get on night one.

“I say we do it that first night and get it done, let’s see how this thing plays out,” he said. “Just Steve Austin coming back and hearing that music play that first time. You’re not going to get a bigger pop than that. So I say utilize that one pop that one night, and let’s see exactly what we’ve got left in the tank.”

There has been debate on what will actually main event night one. Booker T believes that Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair is certainly at that level. But out of respect, he wants to see Steve Austin close the show.

“I am not going to sit here and say I don’t want to see Ronda and Charlotte in the main event,” he said. “Especially with the Me Too movement going on. I’ll get a lot of trouble for that. But I don’t know, of course, that match is main event caliber, main event material. But we haven’t’ seen Stone Cold Steve Austin for almost 20 years in the squared circle doing something.

“For me, from a promoter’s perspective, if Elvis came back, Elvis would be in the main event. It’s just that simple. If Stone Cold is coming back, you give Stone Cold Steve Austin that respect. More than anything, for what he’s done for the business. If he’s capable of going out and having a match, you let him do it.”

