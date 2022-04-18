As noted, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have been represented as the faces of their respective brands, RAW and SmackDown, in a new NBC ad promoting WWE’s two flagship shows.

Rhodes has reacted to a fan sharing a screengrab of the new ad, as seen below. The ad aired Sunday during the broadcast of the USFL on NBC.

Following his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes referred to his multi-year contract as “the most complex document ever drawn out in the history of our game.” As per several reports, Rhodes is one of the highest-paid talents on the current WWE roster.

Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at a pair of WWE live events over the weekend. You can click here for results from the Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Erie, Pennsylvania, and here for results from the first-ever Sunday Stunner event which took place at the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York.

Meanwhile, Rhodes has also accepted a challenge from NXT Superstar Roderick Strong for a future match. Strong initially tagged The American Nightmare in a tweet along with a photo of him hitting a backbreaker, and a diamond and clock emoji. As seen below, Rhodes responded to the Diamond Mine member.

Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania 38 rematch at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event on Sunday, May 8.

I’m game – only wrestler on the fabled list I didn’t get around to fighting 🖊 (But if that backbreaker happens, early retirement for me 😂) https://t.co/q08d4UIWvB — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 17, 2022

