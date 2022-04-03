The Briscoes’ appearance for Impact Wrestling during WrestleMania week may only be the beginning. The promotion is said to be interested in working more with the veteran tag team. PWInsider reports Impact “fully intends to bring Jay and Mark Briscoe back and would use them as regulars if possible.”

The Briscoes were part of Impact’s Multiverse of Matches pay-per-view last Friday. They lost to the Good Brothers in the main event. The end saw Bullet Club’s Jay White and Chris Bey come to the aid of the Good Brothers. White pushed Mark Briscoe off the top rope while Bey distracted the referee. The Good Brothers capitalized by hitting the Magic Killer to get the win. PWInsider reports the Briscoes said after the show went off the air that they weren’t happy about the loss.

The Briscoes’ match on the Multiverse of Matches show came just hours after they lost a grueling, hard-hitting match for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles at ROH’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. They were dethroned by FTR.

After the match at Supercard of Honor, the Briscoes were attacked in the ring by the Young Bucks. Both the Bucks and FTR are contracted to AEW. However, a WarnerMedia executive is reportedly blocking the Briscoes from working for AEW because of past statements posted to social media by Jay Briscoe. He has apologized for the comments on multiple occasions and has received support from fellow professional wrestlers.

The Briscoes were busy during WrestleMania week, appearing at a number of shows in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. They won the GCW Tag Team Titles at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1 on Thursday night. It’s the latest of several appearances The Briscoes have made in GCW over recent months. The Briscoes also appeared at WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow on Thursday, where they defeated Homicide and Low Ki.

