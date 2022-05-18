Alexa Bliss received a new entrance song on WWE RAW this week, and the 5-time women’s champion commented on the decision on Twitter afterward, saying “The whole song itself is pretty awesome – not gonna lie.”

Bliss has only been back on television for two weeks, her first appearance since the WWE Elimination Chamber event. The company has wasted no time in switching things up for her — though the Lily doll was still present, and her new animation still evokes something of the supernatural, demonic character she’s portrayed since getting involved with Bray Wyatt’s “Fiend” persona in 2020. As a result, it’s not entirely clear whether Bliss’ character will continue in that vein, or if her new music represents more of a fresh start.

The song itself brought a pop-punk vibe, which is something Bliss known to enjoy in real life — she’s a big fan of bands like Bowling For Soup (who just so happened to perform at her wedding) so it makes sense she’d like this new track. The song was sung by a female artist, and Bliss tweeted out some of the lyrics: “You’re mad you can’t control someone like me / you get so weak when you let me be. / you get smaller till you fade / it’s not my fault what you became. / I’m something twisted / but you’re insane. / Stand up, shut up & fight me.”

Since returning to the ring, Alexa Bliss has been feuding with former authority figure Sonya Deville. Bliss has now defeated Deville twice in a row — the first victory came early in the match, while this week’s contest proved to be a more competitive encounter. Despite her return to the ring, WWE decided to keep Bliss out of the number one contender’s match that was originally scheduled to be this week’s RAW main event until the abrupt departures of Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly forced a change of plans.

