Dax Harwood has seemingly responded to Cody Rhodes’ claims of being the best in the world on social media, sharing an image of him beating up the American Nightmare from the days when both men worked for All Elite Wrestling.

“I think I’m the best wrestler in the world,” Rhodes said in a recent Sports Illustrated interview. “And I think it’s by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don’t mean it to draw ire … I’m here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches.”

Harwood’s tweet wasn’t specified as being a response to the SI article, but the caption “‘By a large margin’ lol” made it pretty clear what the FTR star was referencing. Harwood clearly doesn’t agree with Rhodes’ sentiment, finding the idea funny — though it’s unclear how much of his reaction is related to Rhodes becoming the first major AEW star to jump ship to the rival WWE.

“By a large margin” lol pic.twitter.com/KPVRE4ZoTe — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 17, 2022

Of course, the debate as to who is actually the best wrestler in the world is one that will never have a definitive end. Everybody — wrestlers and wrestling fans alike — has their own feelings on the matter based on their own criteria and personal taste. But while Rhodes has made some impressive showings against Seth Rollins since returning to WWE, Harwood has arguably been AEW’s breakout star of 2022. Already a well-known name due to his own stints in WWE and NXT, the former AEW Tag Team Champion and reigning AAA World Tag Team Champion and Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion has increasingly become a fan favorite of late thanks to his performance in numerous singles and tag team matches.

Harwood himself hasn’t come out and said that he is actually the best in the world, but he has received such plaudits from others this year. In February, Harwood claimed that wrestling legend Bret Hart told him that FTR is “by far the best tag team in the world,” while in May, fellow AEW star CM Punk called Harwood “My wrestler of the year so far.”

Bret Hart text me and told me how much he enjoyed our match. Said we’re by far the best team in the world. Said we should’ve won, tho. We’ll get ‘em next time, Bret… — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 13, 2022

