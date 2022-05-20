Naomi and Sasha Banks may not be backstage at tonight’s episode of “Friday Night SmackDown” but one person who reportedly is, though, is WWE NXT 2.0 star LA Knight. A report from PWInsider this afternoon noted that the man formerly known as Eli Drake was spotted at the Van Andel Arena, the sight of “SmackDown” tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This is becoming a common process for Knight, who has appeared at least twice in Dark matches on “SmackDown” over the last month. He was first seen before the April 15 episode of “SmackDown”, where he managed former Retribution member Mace to victory over Viking Raiders member Erik. Knight would announce Mace would now be going as Face and christened his group Knight Model Management.

Knight would appear next before “SmackDown” again managing Mace, along with fellow WWE star Mansoor, to defeat the other half of the Viking Raiders, Ivar. After a week off, Knight (without Mansoor) managed Mace/Face in a loss to Ricochet before the May 6 episode of “SmackDown”. They did not appear before “SmackDown” the following week.

While he has yet to appear on WWE television, Knight is already considered internally a member of the “SmackDown” roster and done with NXT 2.0, according to a recent report from Fightful. Knight wrestled in both incarnations of NXT from March of 2021 to April of this year, where he lost to Gunther at NXT Stand & Deliver. Shortly after, reports emerged that WWE was planning on calling up the former Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion as a manager.

It’s possible that Knight and his Knight Model Management stable could debut on “SmackDown” tonight, although it is not confirmed. It should be noted that PWInsider made no mention of Mace/Face or Mansoor’s presence backstage for “SmackDown” tonight.

