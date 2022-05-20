The wrestling world has been buzzing about Sasha Banks and Naomi’s “Monday Night Raw” walk-out and what it means for their futures — most immediately, what it means for their status regarding Friday Night Smackdown in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and whether WWE and their Women’s Tag Team Champions could reach common ground. The answer, at least for now, appears to be no.

According to a new report from PWInsider, neither Banks nor Naomi are in town for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE sources told PWInsider that Naomi did not make the trip for the show, though her husband, Jimmy Uso, did. He and his brother Jey Uso are scheduled to face RKBro in a “winner take all” match for the RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

As for Banks, PWInsider noted that she was seen on a flight from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Orlando, Florida and that she had not been seen in Michigan. At this time, neither Banks nor Naomi are not advertised by WWE on their website for tonight’s SmackDown, although Naomi is still featured on a poster for the event on the website for the Van Andel Arena, where the event will be held.

It’s now been five days since Banks and Naomi walked out either before or during Monday’s episode of “Raw,” reportedly due to frustration with the creative direction of their reign as Women’s Tag Team Champions. WWE released a statement later that evening confirming the duo’s departure while also criticizing Banks and Naomi for their perceived unprofessionalism.

Earlier today, Kazeem Famuyide of The Ringers’ “The Masked Man Show with Kaz” revealed that he had been told both Naomi’s and Banks’ contracts were set to expire within two months. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had confirmed earlier in the week that Naomi’s contract with WWE was set to expire soon, and the two sides were working on a new deal.

