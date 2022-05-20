Gerald Brisco appreciates Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat’s decision not to come out of retirement to wrestle a match with Ric Flair at Starrcast V this July. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to praise Steamboat for his decision.

“I’m really happy Ricky Steamboat has some pride left,” Brisco tweeted. “Always been a smart man.”

It was reported earlier this week that Steamboat was expected to partner with Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express to take on Flair and AEW tag team FTR in a six-man tag match, with the match being billed as Flair’s last. The 69-year-old Steamboat declined, however, citing his age and a reluctance to disappoint fans as his reasons. No replacement has been named, with Flair instead promoting a Four Horsemen reunion on Twitter.

Best known for his tag team with his brother Jack Brisco in the 1970s and 1980s and later for his run as Mr. McMahon’s stooge, Gerald Brisco was an early rival of Steamboat when both wrestled for Jim Crockett Promotions in the early ’80s. The two met numerous times in tag team action, with the Briscos taking on on Steamboat and his partner, Jay Youngblood. These days, Brisco can be heard on the podcast “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw,” co-hosted by fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

