Here is what's happening on the show tonight:

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander & Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner)

* Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley in a Ultimate X Qualifying Match

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

* Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

* Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

* Raj Singh & Shera vs. Bhupinder Gujjar & W. Morrissey

Impact starts at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST on AXS TV and 8:30 PM EST/7:30 PM CST for members of their YouTube channel.

