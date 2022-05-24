No one yet knows what Johnny Gargano’s next move will be, though he’ll supposedly be discussing it at Starrcast V in late July. For now, fans will just have to settle for any teasers the former “NXT” Champion gives them, like his appearance today on the vlog of AEW star Sammy Guevara.

Gargano can be seen in the opening minute of the latest episode of Guevara’s long-running vlog, coming across the three-time TNT Champion and his girlfriend, fellow AEW wrestler Tay Conti. The footage appears to be from a signing for Maryland Championship Wrestling on May 15, where all three took part in a signing.

The meeting begins with Gargano running into the couple, with former “NXT” stars Conti and Gargano greeting each other before Guevara introduces himself. Guevara then suggests a contest between him and Gargano “would be a pretty badass match.” Gargano concurs before suggesting that “I think someone’s missing,” alluding to his wife, Candice LeRae, another former member of the “NXT” roster. The trio is then interrupted by Fuego Del Sol, who proposes himself as Gargano’s partner, much to everyone else’s chagrin.

Both Gargano and LeRae are currently free agents following LeRae’s contract with WWE expiring earlier this month, meaning they could in theory sign with AEW at any time. Gargano and AEW were linked in the news last week after the TNT-owned AEW on TNT Twitter account incorrectly tagged Gargano in a post about Johnny Elite (fka John Morrison) after he made his AEW debut as the Joker in an Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal match.

While Gargano and LeRae’s plans remain an open question, Guevara and Conti’s next AEW encounter looks to be set in stone. It was reported yesterday that the couple is internally penciled in for “AEW Double or Nothing” in a match against Paige VanZant and either Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page, though the match has yet to be officially announced.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]