Kevin Owens took a comical approach to Edge’s Judgement Day member teases.
Owens responded to each of Edge’s tweets with photos of cats. As noted, Edge has been teasing several names that could be joining already members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.
Some of the names that Edge has teased joining the group include Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Ciampa, and even WWE Commentator Corey Graves.
The group began forming at WrestleMania 38 when Damian Priest helped Edge pick up the victory over Styles. Rhea Ripley was then added to the group following WWE WrestleMania Backlash.
During this week’s “WWE Raw,” Ripley & Priest had defeated Morgan & Styles.
Below you can see Owens’ reaction to Edge’s tweets:
https://t.co/e4Ffbzs3a4 pic.twitter.com/bvvAr5aPs9
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 24, 2022
https://t.co/OapOIDerGC pic.twitter.com/9piUTPo8h5
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 24, 2022
https://t.co/5Lp8xF6nTx pic.twitter.com/Vn7E1tiKMH
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 24, 2022
https://t.co/B4XQQBVuMK pic.twitter.com/wpchy6OgSH
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 24, 2022
https://t.co/egreUf1Ewv pic.twitter.com/BjgFHJtwLj
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 24, 2022
https://t.co/Rp4ijkcHub pic.twitter.com/ATtK94KwrM
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 24, 2022
