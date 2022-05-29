It looks as though the recent run-ins between AEW and NJPW talent are just getting started ahead of next month’s “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view.

As seen in the tweet below, The Bullet Club’s Chase Owens took to social media earlier today and revealed that he’s in Las Vegas ahead of tonight’s AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view in the same city. He hints that he may be making an appearance by writing, “Let’s have a little fun today!!” in his caption.

Let’s have a little fun today!! pic.twitter.com/3MDq9kdop4 — chase owens (@realchaseowens) May 29, 2022

Owens is currently one-half of the IWGP Tag Team Champions in his first reign alongside fellow Bullet Club member Bad Luck Fale. Bullet Club leader Jay White has appeared on AEW programming several times before, with one of the most notable appearances being at the “Dynamite” when AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door was first announced. On that night, he stood on the AEW stage with Adam Cole and claimed that the pay-per-view next month is all about The Bullet Club and The Undisputed Elite.

During a recent appearance on the “Strong Style Podcast”, White explained that he wants to give new life to The Bullet Club over the course of the next year by appearing in every wrestling promotion possible.

“I guess what I’m doing is really trying to rejuvenate Bullet Club in the way that I truly see it,” White told the Strong Style podcast. “You know, people can sometimes – whether they think Bullet Club gets stale or not. Especially since my absence from Japan, with the likes of guys like EVIL and the House of Torture trying to say that they’re still Bullet Club. You know, Bullet Club’s just going like this. (signals down) So, I put it on myself to go to Impact, to New Japan Strong, to AEW, just to prove the success of Bullet Club has to run through me.”

Other big names in NJPW recently aligned themselves with The Bullet Club, including Juice Robinson. Upon his return to NJPW at the end of April, Juice revealed himself with a Bullet Club jacket and gave a ‘too sweet’ gesture to signify his commitment to the longtime stable.

New Japan stars Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan invaded AEW “Dynamite” this past Wednesday by interfering in the ROH Tag Team Title match between FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. The members of United Empire stormed the ring and took out everyone in sight, including smashing Harwood and Trent Beretta through tables at ringside. Cobb and Great-O-Khan would then imply that they are chasing after FTR and the ROH Tag Team Titles by re-entering the ring and holding the belts over their heads.

