New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Kazuchika Okada says he isn’t sure what his role will be at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, NJPW’s top titleholder assumes he will be on the card.

“Well, of course, I don’t know what shape that event will take, but the fact that we’re having this combined event at all means I should absolutely be a part of it,” Okada said during a news conference in Japan on Monday. “There wouldn’t be much point in having a supershow like that if I’m not there.”

Who Kazuchika Okada would share the ring with at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view is unclear. He said he can’t really say who he would face. Okada did express his respect for the talent on AEW’s roster.

“They definitely have world-class talent, but no matter how many great wrestlers they may have, I’m sure there are a lot of people who have never heard of them,” Okada said. “And it goes both ways. There are AEW fans who only watch AEW and will be seeing Kazuchika Okada for the first time. But whatever happens, I’m fully confident that those people will be leaving knowing how good I am. No matter who it might be, I think that a lot of people will get fired up; draw on that energy. There’ll be fans counting the days, not sleeping the night before, and that’s great. But anything more specific, I can’t really say at this point.”

Back in early January, Kazuchika Okada expressed his interest in a future match against either Bryan Danielson or CM Punk. Punk replied to Okada the same day with the address for Chicago’s United Center, the venue now set to host the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Adam Cole has also publicly expressed his interest in a match against Okada.

NJPW held Monday’s news conference to announce the top matches for its Dominion event coming up on Sunday, June 12. Kazuchika Okada will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the Dominion main event against Jay White, who returned to Japan and attacked Okada at the end of Sunday’s Wrestling Dontaku event. Okada said he plans to overcome White’s title challenge at Dominion and carry the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship into Chicago’s United Center two weeks later.

Below are the matches announced Monday for NJPW’s Dominion event on June 12:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Jay White

NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga (c) vs. Karl Anderson

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (c) vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb

KOPW 2022 Trophy: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Taichi

