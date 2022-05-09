Former WWE Superstar The Fiend has been trending on Twitter after a reference from Pat McAfee during WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

This took place during the I Quit match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, which saw Ronda win the title. As they were brawling near the barricade, a fan dressed as The Fiend could be seen. They were sat in the front row with a mask of the former Universal Champion, which Pat McAfee decided to point out.

Even though The Fiend is no longer under contract with the company, the SmackDown commentator referenced the fan anyway. McAfee randomly just said, “is that The Fiend in the front row?” He didn’t get any response from Michael Cole during the match, but it did get the WWE Universe buzzing.

Since he was mentioned during the premium live event, The Fiend has been trending on Twitter. Fans have been bringing up the moment, mainly due to the surprise of hearing his name. The Fiend’s last professional wrestling match took place back at WWE WrestleMania 37 when he was beaten by Randy Orton.

WWE ended up releasing him on July 31, 2021, and since that point, he has not been seen in the wrestling business. It is currently unknown if, or when The Fiend plans on getting back into the business.

You can check out our full WWE WrestleMania Backlash coverage here.

"Mom can we have The Fiend?"

"we have the Fiend in the front row"

The Fiend in the front row:#WMBACKLASH pic.twitter.com/PXczvTDRq1 — Lynch Bot (@Lynchreborn) May 9, 2022

Pat McAfee randomly asking if The Fiend is in the front row because of a kid’s cosplay 🤣 #WMBacklash #TheFiend pic.twitter.com/NMMhhXmIJD — Robby Steven (@RankingsRs) May 9, 2022

"IS THAT THE FIEND IN THE FRONT ROW?!" BRO PAT MCAFEE IS THE BEST LMAOO #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/HWKHODJwyn — Deke Stokes ︎ (@2Sweet444Life) May 9, 2022

