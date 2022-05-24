Yesterday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed on Twitter that the timeslot for Friday’s “AEW Rampage” episode was up in the air, after originally being promoted to air at 5:30 p.m EST but possibly facing rescheduling due to hockey. Now another update has revealed that “Rampage’s” timeslot is still up in the air, but won’t be for much longer.

Late on Monday night, Meltzer provided further clarification regarding when fans should expect to see “AEW Rampage” this weekend.

“Update on Rampage Friday after tonight’s game,” Meltzer tweeted. “Rampage will either air 6:30 p.m. Friday/3:30 p.m. Pacific if there is a Colorado vs. St. Louis game. If that series is over, Rampage will air at 10 p.m., regular time slot. In Vegas, show will start at 3 p.m. local time.”

The update came after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers in Game 4 to eliminate the Panthers 4 games to 0 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The early Tampa Bay series victory eliminates the need for a Game 5 on Friday, freeing up a later timeslot for “Rampage” to air (Game 5 was scheduled to air on TNT, “Rampage’s: network).

Meltzer also provided clarification on whether “Rampage” would air live on Friday.

“In Vegas, Rampage will be taped about 3:30 p.m. Friday after 30 minutes of bouts taped for streaming,” Meltzer tweeted. “If there is a St. Louis-Colorado game, Rampage will be live. If no hockey game, Rampage will be taped 3 1/2 hours before it airs.”

As it stands, the “AEW Rampage” start time will be determined on Wednesday, when the Colorado Avalanche plays the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals. With the Avalanche up 3 games to 1, a Colorado victory would end the series and secure “Rampage” for their usual 10 p.m. EST timeslot on Friday. This would seemingly ensure that AEW fans will be watching this game very closely.

Regardless of the timeslot, “AEW Rampage” will see Kris Statlander take on Ruby Soho in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. The winner will go on to wrestle the winner of Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker this Wednesday on “AEW Dynamite” this Sunday at “AEW Double or Nothing” in the finals of the tournament.

