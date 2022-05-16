Nearly all available tickets for tonight’s WWE RAW were sold as of this morning, according to WrestleTix.

WrestleTix reported Monday morning that more than 7,000 tickets have been distributed for tonight’s RAW at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with seemingly only two still available.

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • May 16 • 7:30 PM

Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA Available Tickets => 2

Current Setup/Capacity => 7,283

Tickets Distributed => 7,281 Sell out for tonight's show in Norfolk!

WrestleTix added that the last time WWE was in Norfolk was for a broadcast of SmackDown last November 2021. An estimated 6,777 tickets were distributed for that show.

Only one match was being promoted for tonight’s WWE RAW before Monday with Bobby Lashley and Omos set to clash inside a steel cage. Lashley handed Omos his first singles loss at WrestleMania Sunday last month. However, Omos won their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month.

While the two monster athletes will face off on Raw tonight, Lashley has recently spoken about his desire for a match with WWE legend John Cena. Cena has, of course, most recently been seen as title character in the hit HBO Max series, Peacemaker.

“Cena’s always one of those guys where come WrestleMania time, he’s out in his gym doing those 800-pound squats getting ready for it, I know he is,” Lashley said. “I know he’s doing a lot of stuff with the movies and everything like that, but I know he’s training and looking over the roster and saying, ‘Who can I go over there and do something with?’

“I hope my name is on his list because of course I’d like [to face] him, also. On the same token, I never want to take away from the current roster, the people who are out there banging every week and doing the live events.”

The official website for the arena is also advertising Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for Raw but that may be a non-televised dark match.

The RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Edge, Damian Priest, and Kevin Owens are also being promoted for the show.

Last week’s WWE RAW was held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. More than 6,000 tickets were distributed for that show, according to WrestleTix.

